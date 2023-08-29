From the Cuban doctor to the nosy neighbor: Mario Ramil's comedy gets Miami

Miami is pure comedy to Mario Ramil. And he uses it to make us laugh.

Mario makes videos for his social media audience to comment on the absurdity of living in South Florida. He does it in the voices of the people he sees around him.

He creates characters that sound like us — and his audience of hundreds of thousands love it.

Mario plays the fed up real estate agent. The nosy neighbor. And Rodrigo the Weatherman says what we’re all thinking about the hurricane.

And of course, he gives life advice as the patron saint of these Miami streets, Pitbull.

Mario’s comedy crosses over between generations. Listen close. You might recognize him as the voice of Pollo Tropical.

And no, bro, he doesn’t try to hide his Miami accent.

On the Aug. 29 episode of Sundial, Mario joined us to talk about how Miami makes him laugh.

On Sundial's previous episode, Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago joined us. She provides the exception: the calm, considered opinion in a world of knee-jerk reactions. She tells us about her journey to becoming a prominent voice in South Florida.

