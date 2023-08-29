© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

From the Cuban doctor to the nosy neighbor: Mario Ramil's comedy gets Miami

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
Mario Ramil is a comedian, actor and producer from Miami.
Courtesy of Mario Ramil
Miami is pure comedy to Mario Ramil. And he uses it to make us laugh.

Mario makes videos for his social media audience to comment on the absurdity of living in South Florida. He does it in the voices of the people he sees around him.

He creates characters that sound like us — and his audience of hundreds of thousands love it.

Mario plays the fed up real estate agent. The nosy neighbor. And Rodrigo the Weatherman says what we’re all thinking about the hurricane.

And of course, he gives life advice as the patron saint of these Miami streets, Pitbull.

Mario’s comedy crosses over between generations. Listen close. You might recognize him as the voice of Pollo Tropical.

And no, bro, he doesn’t try to hide his Miami accent.

On the Aug. 29 episode of Sundial, Mario joined us to talk about how Miami makes him laugh.

On Sundial's previous episode, Miami Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago joined us. She provides the exception: the calm, considered opinion in a world of knee-jerk reactions. She tells us about her journey to becoming a prominent voice in South Florida.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
