Sundial

He was the first in his family to go to college. Now he's president of FIU

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published September 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
Kenneth A. Jessel is the sixth president of Florida International University.
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
Kenneth A. Jessell is the sixth president of Florida International University.

When the president at Florida International University looks around campus, he sees a lot of himself the students.

Not just because he’s a Fort Lauderdale kid.

Kenneth Jessell was the first person in his family to go to college, just like 20% of undergrads at FIU. Now, he’s the one in charge of making sure the university supports them.

Kenneth took a different path to the top job, citing a background in finance and real estate.

He spent 26 years at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, where he handled the financial affairs for the university as a senior vice president. He spent most of his time behind the scenes.

That changed last year at FIU. The school’s longtime president resigned after allegations of misconduct. Kenneth was asked to serve as interim president and later became president.

Now, less than a year later, FIU is making news again, but for very different reasons. The university moved up by eight spots in the annual U.S. News college rankings.

Clearly, Jessell and FIU are doing something right.

On the Sept. 19 episode of Sundial, we talk to him about his vision for the university.

higher educationFlorida International UniversityLocal NewsNews
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
