Sundial

How to be a poet of place, with Coconut Creek's first poet laureate

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published September 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
Laura McDermott Matheric is the poet laureate for Coconut Creek.
Allee Mackey
Laura McDermott Matheric is the poet laureate for Coconut Creek.

The city of Coconut Creek brought a curious job offer to Laura McDermott Matheric: come tell the stories of our city.

They named Laura Coconut Creek’s first-ever poet laureate. It’s a big honor. The hope is to write and perform poems for special occasions. And raise the community’s awareness of writing.

And that’s exactly what she’s done. People around the community — she calls them “Creekers” — send her photos of their neighborhood. And she’ll write haikus about them.

It’s typical South Florida inspiration: storm clouds, iguanas, sunsets, orchids and dogs.

They seek her out to share their stories with her. She compares that part of her job to being a bartender or hairdresser.

She loves it. It’s inspired her to start a love-story project based on the connections she’s made.

But poetry didn’t always come easy to Laura. Before she was a poet, the literary art form felt out of reach for her.

In college, she was studying business. But she hit a roadblock. She was diagnosed with several learning disorders. It forced her to change her major and the trajectory of her life.

That’s when poetry came into Laura’s life. And it never left.

On the Sep. 26 episode of Sundial, we'll talk to her about the ways she’s bringing poetry into the lives of others.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
