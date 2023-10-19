The Marlins' newest radio voice turned us into baseball fans

The Miami Marlins had their best season in 20 years. And their new radio voice helped the team make a host of new fans. Including folks on our own staff.

Kyle Sielaff is the Marlins’ new play-by-play guy. He narrated the excitement of the Marlins making the playoffs this season.

Kyle grew up in New York and comes from a Mets family. But he’s been a Marlins fan since he was a kid. In eighth grade, he was already announcing Little League games. They’d pay him in Gatorade and nachos.

Fast forward to today. This is his eleventh season with the Marlins, but it’s his first time doing a full season with the team.

On the Oct. 19 episode of Sundial, we’ll talk to Kyle about what changed this season and how he’s bringing a new energy to Marlins Radio.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we visited Miami City Ballet to chat with choreographer Jamar Roberts before rehearsal. His new work called Sea Change has its world premiere in Miami this weekend.

