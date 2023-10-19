© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

The Marlins' newest radio voice turned us into baseball fans

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published October 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
Kyle Sielaff is the play-by-play host on Marlins Radio.
Courtesy of Kyle Sielaff
Kyle Sielaff is the play-by-play host on Marlins Radio.

The Miami Marlins had their best season in 20 years. And their new radio voice helped the team make a host of new fans. Including folks on our own staff.

Kyle Sielaff is the Marlins’ new play-by-play guy. He narrated the excitement of the Marlins making the playoffs this season.

Kyle grew up in New York and comes from a Mets family. But he’s been a Marlins fan since he was a kid. In eighth grade, he was already announcing Little League games. They’d pay him in Gatorade and nachos.

Fast forward to today. This is his eleventh season with the Marlins, but it’s his first time doing a full season with the team.

On the Oct. 19 episode of Sundial, we’ll talk to Kyle about what changed this season and how he’s bringing a new energy to Marlins Radio.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we visited Miami City Ballet to chat with choreographer Jamar Roberts before rehearsal. His new work called Sea Change has its world premiere in Miami this weekend.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher, and Spotify.

Miami Marlins baseball Radio
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
