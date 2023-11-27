Pulling the curtain behind WLRN's new podcast 'Bright Lit Place'

Patrick Farrell fo WLRN News Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank visits his family’s Tree Island where he spent part of his youth.

For six months, Jenny Staletovich waded through the muck.

Jenny is WLRN’s award-winning environment reporter. Her reporting on pythons overtaking the Everglades recently won a national Edward R. Murrow Award. This time, she focused on the decades-long battle to make the Everglades work as nature intended.

To do that, Jenny put on her wading boots. She slogged through the Everglades with Miccosukee tribal elders and local fishing guides. She plodded through decades of legal wrangling in the name of Everglades Restoration.

At the end, she emerged with a new podcast from WLRN News, distributed by the NPR Network. It’s called Bright Lit Place — a sacred term for the river of grass that makes Florida special.

On the Nov. 27 episode of Sundial, we hear part of the first episode of Bright Lit Place. Afterward, we talk to Jenny in the studio to talk about the six-part series. She’ll be joined by Pulitzer-prize-winning photographer Patrick Farrell, who helped document her tireless work.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with author Carl Hiaasen before a live audience at the Miami Book Fair. They talked about his new book, Wrecker and growing up in Florida.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

