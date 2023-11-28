© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Local string quartet 'Baby B Strings' makes our studio their concert hall

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published November 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
Baby B Strings is a quartet that performs classical and pop music in unconventional spaces.
Baby B Strings is a quartet that performs classical and pop music in unconventional spaces.

Belinda Niling Stohner was always told the concert hall was the best place for classical music. She didn’t believe it.

Yes, you have the acoustic design, the heavy velvet curtains, the audience seated in rapt attention.

But what about on stage at Churchill’s pub in Miami? How about alongside Usher at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Even backing up Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show.

That’s where Stohner wanted to take her music.

She formed the group Baby B Strings, a quartet that performs classical and pop music in unconventional spaces. And its members did perform in all those places with all those stars.

For the last 10 years, they’ve been breaking down barriers between music genres.

They take the Beatles to the concert hall. They bring Bach to the beach. On Friday, they’ll perform holiday music at the Miami Shores tree lighting.

On the Nov. 28 episode of Sundial, they’re making music with us. We had three members of Baby B Strings in studio: Stohner, the band leader; Tony Seepersad on the violin with her; and Jose Pradas on the cello.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
