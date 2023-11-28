Local string quartet 'Baby B Strings' makes our studio their concert hall

Belinda Niling Stohner was always told the concert hall was the best place for classical music. She didn’t believe it.

Yes, you have the acoustic design, the heavy velvet curtains, the audience seated in rapt attention.

But what about on stage at Churchill’s pub in Miami? How about alongside Usher at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Even backing up Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show.

That’s where Stohner wanted to take her music.

She formed the group Baby B Strings, a quartet that performs classical and pop music in unconventional spaces. And its members did perform in all those places with all those stars.

For the last 10 years, they’ve been breaking down barriers between music genres.

They take the Beatles to the concert hall. They bring Bach to the beach. On Friday, they’ll perform holiday music at the Miami Shores tree lighting.

On the Nov. 28 episode of Sundial, they’re making music with us. We had three members of Baby B Strings in studio: Stohner, the band leader; Tony Seepersad on the violin with her; and Jose Pradas on the cello.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with WLRN's environment editor Jenny Staletovich and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, Patrick Farrell. They told us about the new WLRN podcast they worked on called Bright Lit Place.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

