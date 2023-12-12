This Cuban trio blends Latin pop and classical opera to create their own sound

Of course, you’ve heard of Latin pop — and opera.

They're two genres that are worlds apart. But when you bring them together, you get Latin pop opera.

That's the genre of music played by The Latin Divos. The local Cuban trio blends Latin pop, traditional opera and timeless classics to make them their own.

They're ringing in the New Year with a free concert, singing alongside Orchestra Miami in Miami Beach, leading up to the fireworks display at midnight.

On the Dec. 12 episode of Sundial, guest host Kate Payne is joined by singers Fernando Gonzalez and Ernesto Cabrera. They tell her how both Latin pop and opera lift them up.

