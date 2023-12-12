© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

This Cuban trio blends Latin pop and classical opera to create their own sound

By Kate Payne,
Elisa BaenaLeslie Ovalle Atkinson
Published December 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The Latin Divos are a local Cuban trio who blend Latin music with opera.
Courtesy of The Latin Divos
The Latin Divos are a local Cuban trio who blend Latin music with opera.

Of course, you’ve heard of Latin pop — and opera.

They're two genres that are worlds apart. But when you bring them together, you get Latin pop opera.

That's the genre of music played by The Latin Divos. The local Cuban trio blends Latin pop, traditional opera and timeless classics to make them their own.

They're ringing in the New Year with a free concert, singing alongside Orchestra Miami in Miami Beach, leading up to the fireworks display at midnight.

On the Dec. 12 episode of Sundial, guest host Kate Payne is joined by singers Fernando Gonzalez and Ernesto Cabrera. They tell her how both Latin pop and opera lift them up.

On a previous episode of Sundial, Miami-based interdisciplinary artist Fereshteh Toosi told us how nature has inspired their life’s work. They recently launched an interactive audio project called “Voice Memos for the Future,” which discusses Miami residents' shared stories and thoughts about the future in South Florida.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher and Spotify.

Latin music opera arts and culture
Kate Payne
Kate Payne is WLRN's Education Reporter.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial.
