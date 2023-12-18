The enduring legacy of 'The Nutcracker' brings South Florida to the ballet

Even if you know nothing about ballet. Even if you know nothing about classical music, you are guaranteed to know the opening music to The Nutcracker.

The ballet that tells the story of toy nutcracker come to life has become a Christmas classic.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s music is timeless, and the lead role of the Sugar Plum Fairy is a dream for a lot of dancers.

That dream came true for Dawn Atkins. She’s a principal dancer at Miami City Ballet, and naturally she’s dancing the leading role in The Nutcracker.

Atkins shot through the ranks at Miami City Ballet in record time. In two years, she went from soloist to principal. It hasn’t been an easy trek to get here: Boarding school as a teen, a career-threatening injury, and constant pressures over body image and physique.

Alexander Iziliaev Dawn Atkins rehearsing with Steven Loch at the Miami City Ballet studios.

Atkins said these struggles have only made her stronger.

You can see her in The Nutcracker at the Adrienne Arsht Center through Christmas Eve. Then you can catch the show closer to Atkins’ home in Palm Beach County, at the Kravis Center in West Palm through the end of the year.

On the Dec. 18 episode on Sundial, we'll talk to Atkins about what makes The Nutcracker a Christmas classic and how performing in Miami marks a different chapter in her career.

