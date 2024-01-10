'Wait, wait ... for us:' A wild hour wrangling comedian Paula Poundstone

Comedy can come from a lot of places. For comedian Paula Poundstone, it comes from the week’s news.

You might know her as a regular guest on the weekly NPR show, “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me.”

The host, Peter Segal, hits her with quirky current events and Poundstone comes up with a quick joke, on the spot.

It’s the kind of thing you get good at when you’ve spent 40 years in comedy.

But you know, Poundstone can plan out a pretty good comedy set, too. She’ll be back in South Florida on Jan. 26 with a show at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Just driving in South Florida is sure to give her some kind of new material.

We suspect between now and then, there’ll be something crazy in the news that will work its way into her act.

On the Jan. 10 episode of Sundial, we ask her about the week’s comedy news.

