© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

'Wait, wait ... for us:' A wild hour wrangling comedian Paula Poundstone

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 10, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Michael Schwartz
You might recognize her from the show “Wait wait…Don’t Tell Me.” Author and comedian Paula Poundstone has jokes! And she shares them with us before her performance at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, January 26.

Comedy can come from a lot of places. For comedian Paula Poundstone, it comes from the week’s news.

You might know her as a regular guest on the weekly NPR show, “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me.”

The host, Peter Segal, hits her with quirky current events and Poundstone comes up with a quick joke, on the spot.

It’s the kind of thing you get good at when you’ve spent 40 years in comedy.

But you know, Poundstone can plan out a pretty good comedy set, too. She’ll be back in South Florida on Jan. 26 with a show at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Just driving in South Florida is sure to give her some kind of new material.

We suspect between now and then, there’ll be something crazy in the news that will work its way into her act.

On the Jan. 10 episode of Sundial, we ask her about the week’s comedy news.

On Sundial's previous episode, South Florida journalist Brittany Wallman, who won a 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland school shooting for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, is now working as an investigative journalist for the Miami Herald. She joined us to talk about finding the light in dark stories.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial comedyPaula Poundstone
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena