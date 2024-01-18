Catch us in the clouds with The Norton Museum's artist-in-residence, Nora Maité Nieves

The artist Nora Maité Nieves has her head in the clouds.

Her paintings, her video projects, make us want to look up at cloudy skies.

The same clouds she could see through the concrete breeze blocks in her home of Puerto Rico. The clouds poking between high rises in New York City.

And now the clouds draping over the water in West Palm Beach, where she’s the artist in residence at the Norton Museum of Art.

Clouds have been very good to her.

Her new exhibit, Clouds in the Expanded Field, is the highlight of her residency in South Florida. It’ll be showing at the Norton through July 7 and is her first solo exhibit.

A video project connected to that exhibit will play in Times Square next month. It’s part of something called the Midnight Moment. It’s the world's largest and longest-running digital public art program. Catch it at 11:57 p.m. every night in February.

Maité Nieves uses her art to connect her Caribbean roots to the skies above whatever city she might find herself in.

On the Jan. 18 episode of Sundial, Maité Nieves joined us in our studio to talk about the clouds.

On Sundial's previous episode, Willie Stewart, a music educator and the former principal drummer and percussionist for the band Third World took us through Jamaica's "musical genealogy".

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

