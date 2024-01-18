© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

Catch us in the clouds with The Norton Museum's artist-in-residence, Nora Maité Nieves

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 18, 2024 at 1:24 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Nora Maité Nieves is currently an artist in residence at The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. Her exhibit “Clouds in the Expanded Field” is now open at the Norton. Its showing has been extended until July 7.
Max Burkhalter
Nora Maité Nieves is currently an artist in residence at The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. Her exhibit “Clouds in the Expanded Field” is now open at the Norton. Its showing has been extended until July 7.

The artist Nora Maité Nieves has her head in the clouds.

Her paintings, her video projects, make us want to look up at cloudy skies.

The same clouds she could see through the concrete breeze blocks in her home of Puerto Rico. The clouds poking between high rises in New York City.

And now the clouds draping over the water in West Palm Beach, where she’s the artist in residence at the Norton Museum of Art.

Clouds have been very good to her.

Her new exhibit, Clouds in the Expanded Field, is the highlight of her residency in South Florida. It’ll be showing at the Norton through July 7 and is her first solo exhibit.

A video project connected to that exhibit will play in Times Square next month. It’s part of something called the Midnight Moment. It’s the world's largest and longest-running digital public art program. Catch it at 11:57 p.m. every night in February.

Maité Nieves uses her art to connect her Caribbean roots to the skies above whatever city she might find herself in.

On the Jan. 18 episode of Sundial, Maité Nieves joined us in our studio to talk about the clouds.

On Sundial's previous episode, Willie Stewart, a music educator and the former principal drummer and percussionist for the band Third World took us through Jamaica's "musical genealogy".

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial artNorton Museum of ArtPalm Beach CountyPuerto Rico
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena