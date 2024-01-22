Broken promises in a Liberty City housing project are at the center of this film

The streets of Miami’s ritziest neighborhoods flood — but Liberty City is bone dry.

The neighborhood sits just 12 feet above sea level. That slightly higher ground is gold these days in South Florida with rising seas caused by climate change.

That makes Liberty City irresistible to developers and also, to filmmakers who wanted to document what happens when gentrification comes for one of Miami’s historically Black neighborhoods.

The result is the new film, Razing Liberty Square. The movie traces the redevelopment of Liberty Square, which was one of the oldest segregated public housing projects in the country.

Real estate developers promised to build new, mixed-income housing that wouldn’t displace any of the residents. The film shows just how those promises fall apart.

Katja Esson is an Academy Award-nominated director who directed and produced this film. She spent years documenting what would happen when the city turned over public housing to a private company for redevelopment.

On the Jan. 22 episode of Sundial, Esson joins us to talk about this film that is both a timelapse of a broken promise and a cautionary tale.

Razing Liberty Square runs at Coral Gables Cinema from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1. It’ll air nationally on PBS on Jan.29

