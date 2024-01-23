Musician Guy Michel on challenging the status quo and taking risks with his cello

Guy Michel plays the cello but he calls himself a DJ and an emcee.

A DJ because he keeps the party going. He plays his electric cello in all the places he was told classical music didn’t fit — like Kompa festivals and outdoor parties.

Because he’s not playing in a quiet music hall, he calls himself an emcee, too. He’s down in the crowd with his cello, getting low with the ladies in short skirts. Making his cello whine like he’s Jimmy Hendrix.

Michel calls himself an improvisational musician. It’s a style he learned growing up in Haiti.

Teachers tried to make him into a classical cellist when he came to the U.S., but learned his love of music lies in his own creativity.

Michel shares that love. He plays all over South Florida. He performed recently at Vizcaya, and he’s a regular at the jam sessions at Savage Labs in Wynwood.

When Michel isn't performing, he also teaches musical improvisation. He started a program to teach young students who find it hard to fit into classical orchestras. And to musicians looking to find their voices outside the concert hall.

On the Jan. 23 episode of Sundial, Michel talked to us about his unique take on music and how that helped him become the musician he is today. Learn more about his music work here.

On Sundial's previous episode, we learned about the new documentary, Razing Liberty Square. Director and producer Katja Esson told us about her new film, exploring how climate gentrification is affecting residents living on the highest-and-driest ground in Miami.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

