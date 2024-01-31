Artist Chire Regans searches for the truth in portraits, names and hair

Chire Regans describes herself as an activist, a momma and truth teller.

It’s her art that lets her be all those things. Regans' work is rooted in stories that are hard to tell.

She started drawing portraits of gun violence victims after the 6-year-old boy King Carter was shot and killed in Miami in 2016. Later, she painted a mural completely made up of names of gun violence victims — it’s up to 250 names.

She produced a series of sculptures exploring hair braiding in the Black community that depict resistance and empowerment.

On the Jan. 31 episode of Sundial, Regans joins us to talk about her residency at Oolite Arts in Miami Beach, where she recently won a social justice award for her work.

