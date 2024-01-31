© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

Artist Chire Regans searches for the truth in portraits, names and hair

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published January 31, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Chire Regans_VantaBlack_OoliteArtist
Courtesy of Oolite Arts
Chire Regans is an artist and activist. She is one of the new artists in residence at Oolite Arts in Miami Beach.

Chire Regans describes herself as an activist, a momma and truth teller.

It’s her art that lets her be all those things. Regans' work is rooted in stories that are hard to tell.

She started drawing portraits of gun violence victims after the 6-year-old boy King Carter was shot and killed in Miami in 2016. Later, she painted a mural completely made up of names of gun violence victims — it’s up to 250 names.

She produced a series of sculptures exploring hair braiding in the Black community that depict resistance and empowerment.

On the Jan. 31 episode of Sundial, Regans joins us to talk about her residency at Oolite Arts in Miami Beach, where she recently won a social justice award for her work.

On Sundial's previous episode, the Grammy-winning bandleader of Snarky Puppy tells us how breaking into Dallas' gospel scene and making his own band influenced his music. Now, Michael League is bringing all of those influences to the Miami Beach's GroundUP Music Festival.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcherand Spotify.

Tags
Sundial Oolite Arts Gun ViolenceSocial JusticeCulture & Arts
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena