Gender-affirming care ban; 2nd term for Florida's top doctor; school boards trending red; Artemis 1

Two panels of doctors appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine — have voted to ban gender-affirming care for Floridians under 18 . The new rule applies only to new patients, not those already receiving care.

The ban goes against the guidance of most major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association.

Guest: Dr. Raoul Sanchez , a pediatrician and expert in gender-affirming care.

A second term for Florida's controversial surgeon general

On Monday, DeSantis announced State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo will remain in his position for the governor’s second term.

During his year in office, Ladapo has been a controversial figure due to his views on the COVID-19 pandemic and treatments for transgender people.

Guest: Jim Rosica , editor of City and State Florida.

Florida's ‘red wave’ reshapes school boards

Republicans in Florida had a very good night on Nov. 8 , even as elsewhere in the U.S. the “red wave” that some had anticipated didn’t quite materialize.

Conservative candidates in nonpartisan school board races also notched up wins statewide, with all six school board members endorsed by DeSantis winning their runoffs. DeSantis is the first Florida governor to endorse school board members, according to POLITICO .

In Florida and other states, the conservative organization Moms for Liberty campaigned for candidates who focused on issues like what books are allowed in school libraries and how racism and gender are taught — or talked about — in classrooms. That prompted a pushback from teachers unions and left-leaning organizations.

Guests:



Andrew Spar , president of the Florida Education Association.

, president of the Florida Education Association. Andrew Atterbury , education reporter for POLITICO.



Artemis 1 has finally launched

After a series of delays, NASA finally launched its Artemis 1 mission from the Kennedy Space Center.

The SLS — or Space Launch System, the space agency’s most powerful rocket ever — blasted off in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Artemis mission will send an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 26-day orbit of the moon. On the way the spacecraft will gather data to help prepare for an eventual mission to send astronauts back to the moon.

Guests:

Jacob Sedesse , reporter at WUFT.

, reporter at WUFT. Emilee Speck , digital producer and space journalist at Fox Weather.

