The Florida Roundup

Summer reading special: Authors Lauren Groff, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dick Batchelor on Florida

Published May 24, 2024 at 1:12 PM EDT
This week on a special ‘summer reading’ edition of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three authors – historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, novelist Lauren Groff, and former Florida lawmaker Dick Batchelor.

We delved into free expression, leadership and discovering civility again.

Guests:

  • Lauren Groff, Florida-based novelist and owner of The Lynx bookstore.
  • Doris Kearns Goodwin, American biographer and historian. 
  • Dick Batchelor, author and former member of the Florida House of Representatives.
