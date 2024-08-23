Partisan school board races, DNC fact-check and environmental news

Partisan school board races

This week’s primary election had school board races across the state.

These races are currently non-partisan but that could soon change. In November, Florida voters will be asked whether to change the state’s constitution to require partisan school board races.

Guests:



Andrew Atterbury , education reporter for POLITICO's Florida bureau.

, education reporter for POLITICO's Florida bureau. Rep. Spencer Roach, member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-North Fort Myers).

DNC fact-check

The Democrats finished up their national convention this week after four days and nights of speeches. We checked in with our partners at PolitiFact to rate the truthfulness of a few claims by Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Harris and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Guest:



Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter for PolitiFact.

Environmental news

This week, The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced plans to makeover wilderness in state parks with golf courses, lodges, and pickleball courts. The proposal has drawn swift backlash from conversationalists who say the plans violate state law and threaten Florida’s natural beauty.

The blistering summer heat wave that hammered South Florida last year wiped out the last wild stands of its iconic elkhorn coral in the Lower Keys, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced this week.

A federal judge has struck down a Trump-era assessment that would have allowed oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico to continue without adequately protecting endangered species. That includes the planet’s last remaining Rice Whales.

A group of scientists and volunteers meet regularly to track Southwest Florida frog numbers. They do so by listening carefully.