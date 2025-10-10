Book removals, COVID-19 vaccine availability and the government shutdown

Book removals

Florida leads the way in book bans and restrictions schools put on books.

This summer, the Florida Department of Education recommended a list of more than 50 books to be removed from public schools. A federal judge in Central Florida has stricken down much of the 2023 state law that governs the process of book challenges and removals. The state is appealing that ruling.

As legal challenges make their way through the courts, who decides what books are appropriate or not?

Sophia Brown , program coordinator at PEN America Florida.

Julie Gephards, parent and member of the group Moms For Liberty in Hillsborough County.

Douglas Soule, 'Your Florida' state government team reporter.



COVID-19 vaccine availability

This week, the Centers for Disease Control announced a change in its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations.

New guidelines use “individual-based decision to COVID-19 vaccination.” This means consultation with a health professional like a physician, nurse or pharmacist.

Dr. Jason Goldman, president of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and Liaison to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.



Federal shutdown

The government shutdown continued this week as negotiations remain at a standstill.

Republicans want to continue spending at last year’s levels through late November to negotiate the budget. While Democrats want to extend enhanced subsidies for Obamacare health insurance as a condition to re-open.

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, (R) Florida’s 6th congressional district.



Hurricane recovery and Sanibel sea-shelling

This week marks one year since Hurricane Milton brought flooding to many parts of the state. Some families are still struggling to recover. And for one family, that means saying goodbye to their home after spending the past year fixing it up.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida a little over three years ago.

A new documentary examines sea-shelling on Sanibel Island before and after that major storm.

