‘Schools of Hope’ expansion, week 2 of shutdown, hedge funds and newspapers

‘Schools of Hope’ expansion

From Adams Middle School in Hillsborough County to Wingate Oaks Center Elementary School in Broward County, a charter school operator wants to move into about 90 public schools across the state.

The move to have charter schools and traditional public schools share space is part of a new state law expanding Florida’s Schools of Hope program.

Superintendent Terry Conner , Sarasota County Schools.

Andrew Atterbury, education reporter for POLITICO.



What’s at stake for Floridians in the government shutdown?

The government shutdown is nearing its third week, with no indication that Republicans and Democrats are any closer to a compromise.

A main point of contention is the future of Affordable Care Act subsidies. More than 4.7 million in Florida are enrolled in the ACA for health care coverage.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto , (D) Florida’s 9th congressional district.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, (D) Florida's 9th congressional district.
Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

New documentary examines threat to local journalism

A new documentary examines the trend of hedge funds buying newspapers over the past two decades and the broken business of local journalism.

