The Florida Roundup

A conversation with Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Sen. Ben Albritton and more

Published January 9, 2026 at 3:16 PM EST
A conversation with Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 

Florida may have one of the fastest growing economies in the country, but it also is one of the least affordable states.

We were joined by the president of the regional Federal Reserve to talk about inflation, the job market and affordability.

Guest:

  • Raphael Bostic, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. 

Albritton on 2026 session

Florida lawmakers will begin their annual law-writing session next week.

The legislature will consider a number of major issues including a push to reduce or eliminate property taxes and a redistricting effort.

We spoke with the Senate President about the agenda and his priorities, including a new ‘rural renaissance’ bill.

Guest:

  • Sen. Ben Albritton, Florida Senate President (R-Wauchula). 

PolitiFact on Venezuela claims 

This week, the U.S. launched a military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to New York City to face terrorism and drug trafficking charges.

There’s a lot at stake for Florida, home to the largest Venezuelan diaspora community in the country.

Guest:

  • Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

Defending the Everglades. Again.  

A new series from Your Florida looks at how the detention known as Alligator Alcatraz center awoke a decades-old environmental fight.

Guest:

  • Meghan Bowman, Your Florida state government team reporter.
