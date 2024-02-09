© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Redefining Broward schools, affordable housing in the Keys and the case of Virgilio Aguilar-Mendez

Published February 9, 2024 at 3:41 PM EST
Peter Licata speaks to principals on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Broward County Public Schools has kicked off its "Redefining Our Schools" campaign to discuss possible solutions for the decline in enrollment the district is facing.

On The South Florida Roundup, we spoke to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata about how he’s adjusting to dramatically declining enrollment – and the growing competition that’s driving it. We also looked at the state legislature’s efforts to get sorely needed tourism workforce housing built in the Florida Keys. And we examined the case of Guatemalan migrant farmworker Virgilio Aguilar-Mendez, who community leaders insist was unjustly charged with a Florida police officer’s death.

