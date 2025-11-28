Behind ‘History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida’

On this special episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at WLRN’s fascinating series “History We Call Home: 100 Years of South Florida.” The reports take us back to the epic real estate boom of the 1920s, which spawned city charters up and down our coast. The stories are captivating: Was Al Capone a founding father of Deerfield Beach? Why did all those pink flamingos stay in Hialeah? And how did Boca Raton become a reverse, North-to-South Black migration magnet?