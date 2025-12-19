Miami-Dade's charter schools debate, sexual violence in Haiti and interfaith efforts in the holidays

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at an unusual, if not unconstitutional, move by the state to authorize charter schools in Miami-Dade County — without the authorization of Miami-Dade public schools. We also discussed an important new Miami Herald series, “Haiti’s Lost Generation,” on the growing horror of women and girls raped by violent gangs. And we tried to understand the uneasy place that our faiths — and our inter-faith efforts — are at in this year’s holiday season.