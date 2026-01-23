Palm Beach County leads with AI, Calle Ocho's revitalization and UM football

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at a citizen revolt brewing in Palm Beach County against those massive A.I., or artificial intelligence, data centers. Water waste. Noise. And big power bills. We also examined why a decade-old plan to create less driving and more walking along Miami’s iconic Calle Ocho in Little Havana is still in limbo. And after the Hurricane’s championship bid here Monday, we asked: Is there really such a thing as college football anymore? Or just money?