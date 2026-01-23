© 2026 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Palm Beach County leads with AI, Calle Ocho's revitalization and UM football

Published January 23, 2026 at 4:23 PM EST
In December, after hours of heated comments from more than 50 residents, county commissioners unanimously postponed the proposed 200-acre Project Tango AI data center near Loxahatchee and Wellington in the western part of Palm Beach County.
Palm Beach County Zoning Application Staff Report
On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at a citizen revolt brewing in Palm Beach County against those massive A.I., or artificial intelligence, data centers. Water waste. Noise. And big power bills. We also examined why a decade-old plan to create less driving and more walking along Miami’s iconic Calle Ocho in Little Havana is still in limbo. And after the Hurricane’s championship bid here Monday, we asked: Is there really such a thing as college football anymore? Or just money?

