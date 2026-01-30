© 2026 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Live from Little Haiti: The uncertain future of TPS for Haitians

Published January 30, 2026 at 4:38 PM EST
WLRN's Tim Padgett (right), host of The South Florida Roundup, on stage with Director of the Florida Immigrant Coalition Tessa Petit (center), and Haitian-American immigration attorney Frandley Julien (left) during a live broadcast with an audience at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on Jan. 30, 2026.
On this episode of The South Florida, our show came to you live from the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, where we devoted the program to the immigration crisis facing our large and important Haitian community. Tuesday, Feb. 3, may see the cancellation of the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, that has shielded more than 350,000 Haitians from deportation to Haiti — that is, back to a country that’s been rendered dystopian by the chaos of violent gang rule. Does Trump have a case? Or will the U.S courts block him?

