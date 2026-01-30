Live from Little Haiti: The uncertain future of TPS for Haitians

On this episode of The South Florida, our show came to you live from the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, where we devoted the program to the immigration crisis facing our large and important Haitian community. Tuesday, Feb. 3, may see the cancellation of the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, that has shielded more than 350,000 Haitians from deportation to Haiti — that is, back to a country that’s been rendered dystopian by the chaos of violent gang rule. Does Trump have a case? Or will the U.S courts block him?