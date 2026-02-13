The Epstein Case, Miami's signature bridge and Bad Bunny's half-time show

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we talked to Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald journalist who’s done the most to keep the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case alive. How does she assess the massive new release of files? We also looked at disturbing complaints of alleged design errors and defective materials as Miami’s once celebrated Fountain bridge project faces even more delays and costs. And we discussed the trials and triumphs of Puerto Rico that Bad Bunny was singing about at the Super Bowl.