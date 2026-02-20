Florida voting access, a Miami Beach fitness spring break and diversity at SOBE Wine & Food Fest

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we examined legislative efforts to rein in systems like Palm Beach County’s that make early voting easier. Is it part of a larger campaign to make voting harder in upcoming elections? We also checked out Miami Beach’s Spring Break reform campaign to replace beer chugging with beach jogging — and toga parties with yoga parties. And we looked at the 25th anniversary of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival: the increasing presence of Afro-Caribbean chefs and the ever-important role of FIU students.

