© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Florida voting access, a Miami Beach fitness spring break and diversity at SOBE Wine & Food Fest

Published February 20, 2026 at 5:04 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"VOTE!" at the new headquarters of the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.
Joel Engelhardt
/
Stet
FILE: "VOTE!" at the new headquarters of the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we examined legislative efforts to rein in systems like Palm Beach County’s that make early voting easier. Is it part of a larger campaign to make voting harder in upcoming elections? We also checked out Miami Beach’s Spring Break reform campaign to replace beer chugging with beach jogging — and toga parties with yoga parties. And we looked at the 25th anniversary of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival: the increasing presence of Afro-Caribbean chefs and the ever-important role of FIU students.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected