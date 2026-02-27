DeSantis' anti-DEI crusade, the investigation of Miami-Dade Schools' former Supt. and Cuba's latest crisis
On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newest campaign to eradicate Diversity Equity and Inclusion: a bill to let him remove local officials who dare to engage DEI. We also looked at why the FBI this week searched the Los Angeles home of former Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho — and a home here. And we tried to figure out the truth behind the alleged shootout between Cuban officials and Cuban expats off the Cuban coast.