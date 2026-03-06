Miami's $170-million house, remembering a gun violence survivor and South Florida's Iranians
On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we looked at why Miami is now the “Billionaire Bunkers” capital. More ultraluxury homes are sold here than any place in America — but where does that leave the rest of us? We also remembered Miami gunshot survivor Aaron Willis, who died by suicide last month — a reminder of the lasting pain young gun violence victims face. And we talked with a local Iranian activist — and a local man stranded in the Middle East — about the hopes and risks of our new war.