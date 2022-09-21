© 2022 WLRN
Miami-Dade commissioners double their own pay, but kill 'ambassadors' plan

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Douglas Hanks
Published September 21, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, left, and Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz listen to speakers during the final Miami-Dade Budget Hearing before a vote on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Stephen P Clark Center in Downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade County commissioners narrowly voted to more than double their compensation early Wednesday morning but killed a plan to pay former members $25,000 a year to serve as ceremonial “county ambassadors” at public events.

In a 7-5 vote, commissioners approved increasing their yearly compensation from $60,000 to $138,000, the first time the board’s pay has been adjusted in nearly 20 years, according to the commission’s budget office.

Oliver Gilbert, a first-term commissioner, said the vote fixes years of past boards refusing to make small increases to commission pay out of fear of backlash from residents, even while routinely boosting wages in the rest of the county payroll that now tops 30,000 positions.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

