Assault Weapons Definition In Crosshairs As Economists Evaluate Proposed Constitutional Amendment

By 22 minutes ago
Originally published on August 17, 2019 9:58 am

Earlier this month the state’s financial impact estimating group struggled to define certain portions of a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban assault weapons. Friday the group met again, and this time they invited the petition sponsor to help clarify portions of the proposal.  

Thanks to House Bill 5 passed by the legislature last session, financial estimators now have to prepare financial impact statements for any proposed constitutional amendment by citizens’ initiative.

They've struggled to define the intent of the amendment. 

“Our hope by the end of the day is to have a good working understanding of what the amendment does so that we can start talking about, and preparing discreet impacts,” said Baker, who called a second meeting to consider the proposal.

During the Friday hearing Charles Tate, a volunteer for the petition’s sponsor, described exactly what the amendment’s intentions are.

“I am a former member of the National rifle Association. Additionally, I have been in possession of a concealed weapons permit since they were made available to qualified citizens of this state,” he said.

Tate says even with his love for guns he wouldn’t mind turning his assault rifle in to help solve what he calls a health care problem.

“I believe it to be the number one preventable cause of death and injury in our state, and frankly in our nation."

In 2017, nearly 40,000 people were killed from firearm related injuries nationwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But not every firearm is an assault weapon. And, Tate says the amendment is only trying to outlaw specific guns that could fit that description.

“All semi-automatic rifles and shotguns that are capable of accepting a detachable or other ammunition feeding device. All semi-automatic rifles or shotguns equipped with a fixed magazine with a capacity over ten rounds,” explained Tate.

But former NRA President Marion Hammer argues the way the amendment is worded world lead to a ban on  every semi-automatic gun, simply because of the word "capable".

“That one word capable with respect to fixed or detached magazines assures that all semi-automatic rifles and semi-automatic shotguns will be banned if this amendment goes onto the ballot and is passed,” said Hammer.

Tate disagrees and thinks capable means something that allows a gun to be easily altered. He acknowledges that gunsmiths can alter guns after they leave the manufacturer, but he says the amendment is focused on what the gun was designed to do.

In the meantime, the estimating group is going to determine what definition they will use. Their next meeting is Sept. 9.

Copyright 2019 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
assault weapons
NRA
gun reform
Gun Violence
gun laws
news

Related Content

Americans Largely Support Gun Restrictions To 'Do Something' About Gun Violence

By Aug 10, 2019

After the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, gun control is again at the forefront of the political conversation.

President Trump has expressed openness to a federal red flag law and for "meaningful" background checks.

Drive To Get Assault Weapons Ban On Florida Ballot Raises Big Money From Handful Of Wealthy Donors

By Anthony Man & Aric Chokey Aug 5, 2019
Ryan Gillespie

A baker’s dozen of big-money contributors, including a couple of billionaires, have provided extensive financial support for the effort to get a proposed assault-weapons ban on the Florida election ballot in 2020.

The contributions from the 13 donors who gave $10,000 or more amount to more than half the $1 million raised by the group Ban Assault Weapons Now, a review of campaign finance filings by the South Florida Sun Sentinel found.

Assault Weapons Definition Could Be Key

By News Service Of Florida Jul 30, 2019
News Service Of Florida

Exactly which guns would be outlawed under a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at stopping Floridians from possessing assault weapons is posing a puzzle for state economists.

The economists’ task is to predict the financial impact that the proposed amendment, backed by the political committee Ban Assault Weapons NOW, would have on state and local economies.

But before they can get to the number crunching, the economists, meeting as the Financial Impact Estimating Conference, have to nail down the specific weapons the proposal seeks to ban.

Florida Attorney General Trying To Keep Proposed Assault Weapons Ban Off 2020 Election Ballot

By Anthony Man Jul 30, 2019
Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody doesn’t want a proposed constitutional amendment to ban possession of assault weapons in Florida to appear on the 2020 election ballot.

Moody outlined her arguments in a filing late Friday afternoon with the Florida Supreme Court. She said the title of the amendment — “prohibits possession of defined assault weapons” — and the summary of the amendment don’t adequately explain what the proposal would actually do.