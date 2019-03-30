Beurre blanc

©2002 All rights reserved by Norman Van Aken
Yield: 1½ Cups
6 tablespoon white wine
3 tablespoon white wine vinegar
¼ cup shallots, minced
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ Cup heavy cream
¾ lb butter (3 sticks), cut into small bits, kept cold
½ teaspoon lemon juice
Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Combine wine, vinegar, shallots bay leaf and black pepper in a medium size heavy saucepan and reduce over medium heat to about 3 tablespoons.
Add the heavy cream and reduce by half.
Whisk in the butter, piece by piece, until it is all incorporated. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, add lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.
Keep warm in a double boiler.
