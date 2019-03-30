Related Program: 
A Word On Food

Beurre Blanc

By 19 minutes ago
  • TABULA RASA
    TABULA RASA

Beurre blanc

©2002 All rights reserved by Norman Van Aken
 

Yield: 1½ Cups

6 tablespoon white wine

3 tablespoon white wine vinegar

¼ cup shallots, minced

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ Cup heavy cream

¾ lb butter (3 sticks), cut into small bits, kept cold

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Combine wine, vinegar, shallots bay leaf and black pepper in a medium size heavy saucepan and reduce over medium heat to about 3 tablespoons.

Add the heavy cream and reduce by half.

Whisk in the butter, piece by piece, until it is all incorporated.  Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, add lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. 

Keep warm in a double boiler.

4.16.03

Tags: 
Radio
Norman Van Aken
A Word On Food

Related Content

Caviar

By Mar 16, 2019

MAMA RUTH’S CAVIAR SANDWICH

© 2012 All rights reserved by Norman Van Aken

Yield: 4 small ‘sandwiches’

3 eggs, hard boiled, peeled and finely chopped. (I like to not utilize all of the whites). Season with a little salt and pepper and moisten with a bit of Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Chill and reserve.

~

8 thin slices of brioche, about 2.5 x 2.5 inches in size each

3 Tablespoons softened, unsalted butter

2 ounces caviar, (or more if you like)

crème fraîche as desired

French Onion Soup

By Mar 9, 2019

Fish Sticks

By Mar 2, 2019

Posole

By Feb 23, 2019

POSOLE VERDE

Norman Van Aken © All Rights Reserved

Yes this is large batch but it freezes well and when you are making a soup such as this one it is just as easy to make a large volume as a small one. And the rewards are the next time you want some you are set!

Yield: 9 quarts

1 chicken (about 3 pounds), halved

¾ pound boneless pork shoulder

¾ pound pork bones

Manteca, as needed

6 garlic cloves, sliced

2 jalapeños, minced

2 onions, diced medium

Shakshouka

By Feb 16, 2019