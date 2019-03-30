Click play to hear this week's A Word On Food (air date 3-30-2019)

Beurre blanc

©2002 All rights reserved by Norman Van Aken



Yield: 1½ Cups

6 tablespoon white wine

3 tablespoon white wine vinegar

¼ cup shallots, minced

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ Cup heavy cream

¾ lb butter (3 sticks), cut into small bits, kept cold

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Combine wine, vinegar, shallots bay leaf and black pepper in a medium size heavy saucepan and reduce over medium heat to about 3 tablespoons.

Add the heavy cream and reduce by half.

Whisk in the butter, piece by piece, until it is all incorporated. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer, add lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.

Keep warm in a double boiler.

4.16.03