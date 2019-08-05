Biscayne Bay Is In Danger Of A 'Regime Shift,' NOAA Study Finds

By Jenny Staletovich 7 hours ago
  • A new NOAA study has found an increase in nutrients from pollution is threatening to shift Biscayne Bay's ecosystem.
    A new NOAA study has found an increase in nutrients from pollution is threatening to shift Biscayne Bay's ecosystem.
    Miami Herald archives

A new study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration looking at 20 years worth of data on pollution has found a new risk threatening Biscayne Bay: "regime change."

The study, published this month in the journal Estuaries and Coasts looked at water monitoring throughout the bay between 1995 and 2014. The data showed parts of the bay, one of the only places on the planet inhabited by all seven species of seagrass, gradually filling with chlorophyll and phosphorus. The pollution coincided with a cascade of worsening conditions, from spreading seagrass die-offs to persistent algae blooms.

That suggests the bay's lush seagrass meadows and clear water could disappear in a soup of nutrient-rich green water and clumps of thick algae, and undergo what scientists call a regime change.

"Those are warning signs that it's already starting to happen," said Chris Kelble, a co-author and oceanographer at the NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Lab on Virginia Key. "My personal feeling is that we're already getting pretty close."

Once a water body switches, he says, it's almost impossible to switch back.

Biscayne Bay has lost at least 21 square-miles of seagrass.Credit Miami-Dade CountyEdit | Remove

Kelble said he started to notice warning signs in 2014 when an algae bloom errupted in the south end of the bay. In 2015, alarmed by the trend, NOAA designated the bay a special study area to try to get in front of the problems. There are only 10 such areas nationwide.

"The first step in that process is to understand what's going on, which is why we undertook this study," he said.

The data came from 48 stations monitored by NOAA, the South Florida Water Management District, Miami-Dade environmental regulators and Florida International University. It included only stations with at least 10 years' worth of data. It showed the highest spike in nutrients inshore, and in enclosed areas like the north end's Tuttle Basin.

While researchers didn't pinpoint the sources of pollution, they say the location suggests pollution from land as the likely culprit.

"It was increasing most prominently in the nearshore areas and in the northern part of the bay where circulation is restricted, so it really pointed to nutrient sources from the watershed," he said.

Based on the findings, NOAA is helping to advise cities ringing the bay on better pollution control practices - like fertilizer use, leaky septic tanks and stormwater drainage - to improve conditions.

"When you switch from seagrass beds to essentially green water, it's very tough...to go back to seagrass beds," Kelble said. "It takes a much bigger reduction in nutrients to get back to seagrass beds than it does to just keep the seagrass beds as they are."

Tags: 
Biscayne Bay
NOAA
seagrass
algal blooms
South Florida Water Management District
pollution
nutrient pollution
environment
news
Local News

Related Content

Could Florida’s Nasty Algae Problem Have An Upside? That Green Slime Is Valuable Commodity

By Adriana Brasileiro Jul 25, 2019
Matias J. Ocner / MIAMI HERALD

Could algae, the fish-killing bane of Lake Okeechobee and Florida’s coastal waters, actually become a valuable state product? Think orange juice, except green, slimy and terrible tasting. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and private partners think there is a possibility.

Task Force Seeks Solutions To Fight Algae Blooms

By Jim Turner / News Service of Florida Jul 2, 2019

Jim Turner / News Service of Florida

Experts looking into toxic algae outbreaks that have exploded in state waterways want to know if anyone has a proven, innovative cleanup strategy that can be used.

And they want to know quickly. 

FAU's Self-Driving Sailboat Will Monitor Algal Blooms In Lake Okeechobee

By Feb 5, 2019
Andrew Quintana / WLRN

With clear skies and breezy winds, Florida Atlantic University (FAU) revealed its newest invention Tuesday at Pahokee Marina, in the southern half of Lake Okeechobee: a solar powered sailboat that will monitor and test for harmful algal blooms.

The Nav2 is the first autonomous vessel to be used for in-land algae monitoring. It’s the brainchild of FAU and the company Navocean. The two had an early version of the vessel monitor red tide on the west coast of Florida in December 2017 before making the official launch in Lake Okeechobee.

Toxic Blue-Green Algae Blooms In Fort Lauderdale's Waterways

By Sep 7, 2018
Adam Weinstein/FTL algae
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Toxic blue-green algae blooms have officially come to Fort Lauderdale.

The green, foul-smelling goop has been sighted in Intracoastal canals, near Annie Beck Park, and the Las Olas Isles neighborhood.  

Adam Weinstein lives on the 15th street canal, and noticed the green floating patches near the dock behind his house two weeks ago.