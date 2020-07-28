The Cone For The Expected Tropical Storm Isaias Now Includes South Florida

By Brett Clarkson & Robin Webb & Steve Svekis - Sun Sentinel 56 minutes ago

The cluster of clouds and rain showers that was moving west across the Atlantic Ocean has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update, adding that it was soon expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Unfortunately its cone, which shows the probable path of the storm, has it striking Florida as a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

Isaias would be the ninth named storm of the already busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
hurricane
tropical storm
news
Sun Sentinel

Families Picking Up The Pieces After Cristobal Causes Tornadoes And Destroys Multiple Homes

By Jun 8, 2020
Abe Aboraya / WMFE

Lauren Senninger took shelter in a closet Saturday night with her husband and 10-week-old daughter while a tornado ripped parts of the roof off her Orlando home. “My husband was able to grab our smallest dog just in time as he saw the roof coming down right here,” Senninger said Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Cristobal may be dissipating in the panhandle this morning, but it left a lasting mark on Orlando: An F1 tornado touched down over the weekend, ripping roofs off homes, downing trees and damaging vehicles.

As South Texas Reels From Hurricane Damage, Hawaii Braces For Impact

By Jul 26, 2020

As Texas contends with the ongoing aftermath of one hurricane on Sunday, Hawaii is bracing for the impact of another.

Hurricane Hanna slammed into South Texas on Saturday, making landfall twice as a Category 1 storm. While it was downgraded to tropical storm status early Sunday morning, its relentless rainfall continues to pose a threat.

Protecting Your Property From Flooding During A Hurricane

By Natalia Clement Jun 30, 2020
Provided to WMFE by Jim Rinaman

The 2020 hurricane season is projected to be a busy one, and knowing how to protect your property from flooding is important.

Here are the guidelines set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on how to prepare your home:

We Had Fewer Hurricanes in the '70s and '80s. Researchers Say That Slow Phase Won't Likely Return

By Jun 2, 2020
NASA Earth Observatory

Monday kicked off the start of another busy hurricane season, forecast to be the fifth in a row with an above average number of storms.