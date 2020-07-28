The Cone For The Expected Tropical Storm Isaias Now Includes South Florida

The cluster of clouds and rain showers that was moving west across the Atlantic Ocean has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update, adding that it was soon expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Unfortunately its cone, which shows the probable path of the storm, has it striking Florida as a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

Isaias would be the ninth named storm of the already busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

