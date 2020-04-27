Coronavirus Live Updates: Gov. DeSantis To Reopen Hospitals For Non-COVID-19 Patients Soon

This post will be updated today, Monday, April 27, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Gov. DeSantis To Reopen Hospitals For Non-COVID-19 Patients Soon

Updated Monday at 7 a.m.

Patients ignored chest pain for days only to arrive at the hospital in cardiac arrest. Other patients ignored seizures until their situation became more severe. And a study by the Cleveland Clinic found a 38% decrease in patients presenting to the hospital with stroke and heart attack symptoms since onset of the pandemic.

As the fear of being exposed to the novel coronavirus consumed the public, it also kept people away from seeking critical medical attention, several doctors told Gov. Ron DeSantis this weekend during two visits to hospitals.

“It’s time for the community to understand — and the numbers support this — it’s time to come back and get your healthcare,’’ said George Ralls, chief quality officer for Orlando Health during a press conference with DeSantis on Sunday. “There are many cases that we have seen come into the emergency departments that were much, much worse than they would have been had they come in a few days before.”

DeSantis signaled this weekend he will be announcing an end to the ban on elective procedures at hospitals and outpatient clinics, noting that the fear that hospitals would be overwhelmed by patients with COVID-19 had subsided.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

-Mary Ellen Klas / Miami Herald