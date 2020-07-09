Dems Call On Miami State Attorney, A Party Member, To Suspend Campaign Over Police Cases

By David Ovalle & David Smiley 5 minutes ago
  • Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle.
    Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle.
    Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party is calling for one of its most high-profile members, State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle, to suspend her reelection campaign over her handling of controversial cases involving police officers.

The local party’s executive committee, in a vote Tuesday night, criticized the “staggering failures of the State Attorney to hold law-enforcement accountable” and called on Miami’s top prosecutor to cede her position to her Democratic challenger, Melba Pearson.

For the local Democrats, the position was not new — in June 2017, the party called for the longtime state attorney to step down for not seeking criminal charges against prison officers in the case of Darren Rainey, a mentally ill prison inmate who died inside a locked, steaming shower at Dade Correctional Institution. But Tuesday’s vote came as Fernández Rundle is seeking reelection in the Aug. 18 primary, during which she faces a challenge from Pearson.

