Fort Lauderdale Embraces David Beckham For Lockhart Deal

The city of Fort Lauderdale embraced soccer legend David Beckham’s vision for Lockhart Stadium, taking the first step Tuesday toward a soccer revival for the storied property.

“It’s a great day for Fort Lauderdale,” Commissioner Ben Sorensen said, citing the multimillion-dollar private investment that will energize the Lockhart campus with professional athletes, young players-in-training, families and fans.

The deal will bring a new public park — and possibly a community center — to the city’s northern end, Commissioner Heather Moraitis said. And it could allow the return of local high school football games. Beckham’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF, will play its inaugural season there next year.

