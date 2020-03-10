Heard On Sundial: Grand Bahama's Water Quality, Picasso's Grandson & Sundial Book Club

On this Tuesday, March 10, episode of Sundial:

Grand Bahama’s Water Quality

Six months after Hurricane Dorian, the only fresh drinking water available in Grand Bahama is coming from relief groups. The Category 5 storm contaminated the drinking supply with saltwater.

“Dorian didn’t just impact some of the wells. It impacted all of our wells and our plants,” Remington Wilchcombe, the manager of engineering at Grand Bahama Utility Company told WLRN’s Danny Rivero.

This effect from the storm is what scientists have warned sea-level rise could be doing in real time to South Florida. Rivero joined Sundial to talk about his trip to Grand Bahama and the long-term impacts saltwater intrusion will have on the island.

Picasso’s Grandson

Olivier Picasso, the grandson of Pablo Picasso, moved to Miami Beach four years ago.

“The name [Picasso] gives me a lot of rights, but also a lot of obligations,” says Picasso, the part-time South Florida resident.

He’s currently in Miami Beach working with a Paris-based charity called “Care International” to host a raffle to auction off a Picasso painting. The proceeds go to the charity and will help provide access to clean water for 200,000 people throughout Africa. Picasso joined Sundial to talk about how he picks art, his grandfather's legacy and how he calls South Florida home.

Sundial Book Club

This month, WLRN’s Sundial Book Club is reading "Ordinary Girls: The Memoir" by Puerto Rican author Jaquira Díaz.

The coming-of-age story takes us through Díaz's life growing up in a government housing project called El Caserío in Puerto Rico, then moving to Miami Beach and dealing with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“My mother was hearing voices,” says Díaz on Sundial. “I would kind of block that out and try not to think about it because it was terrifying.”

She joined the program to talk about growing up in Puerto Rico and Miami Beach in the 1980s, her mother’s severe mental illness and how these life changing moments helped shape her views of family, love and self identity.

