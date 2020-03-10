Related Program: 
Sundial

Heard On Sundial: Grand Bahama's Water Quality, Picasso's Grandson & Sundial Book Club

By 8 hours ago
  • Six months after Hurricane Dorian, the only fresh drinking water available in Grand Bahama is coming from relief groups.
    Six months after Hurricane Dorian, the only fresh drinking water available in Grand Bahama is coming from relief groups.
    Daniel Rivero / WLRN

On this Tuesday, March 10, episode of Sundial:

Grand Bahama’s Water Quality 

Six months after Hurricane Dorian, the only fresh drinking water available in Grand Bahama is coming from relief groups. The Category 5 storm contaminated the drinking supply with saltwater. 

“Dorian didn’t just impact some of the wells. It impacted all of our wells and our plants,” Remington Wilchcombe, the manager of engineering at Grand Bahama Utility Company told WLRN’s Danny Rivero.

This effect from the storm is what scientists have warned sea-level rise could be doing in real time to South Florida. Rivero joined Sundial to talk about his trip to Grand Bahama and the long-term impacts saltwater intrusion will have on the island. 

Read more: Six Months After Dorian, Grand Bahama Scrambles For Clean Drinking Water

Picasso’s Grandson

Olivier Picasso, the grandson of Pablo Picasso, moved to Miami Beach four years ago. 

“The name [Picasso] gives me a lot of rights, but also a lot of obligations,” says Picasso, the part-time South Florida resident.

He’s currently in Miami Beach working with a Paris-based charity called “Care International” to host a raffle to auction off a Picasso painting. The proceeds go to the charity and will help provide access to clean water for 200,000 people throughout Africa. Picasso joined Sundial to talk about how he picks art, his grandfather's legacy and how he calls South Florida home.

Sundial Book Club

This month, WLRN’s Sundial Book Club is reading "Ordinary Girls: The Memoir" by Puerto Rican author Jaquira Díaz. 

The coming-of-age story takes us through Díaz's life growing up in a government housing project called El Caserío in Puerto Rico, then moving to Miami Beach and dealing with a mother diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“My mother was hearing voices,” says Díaz on Sundial. “I would kind of block that out and try not to think about it because it was terrifying.”

She joined the program to talk about growing up in Puerto Rico and Miami Beach in the 1980s, her mother’s severe mental illness and how these life changing moments helped shape her views of family, love and self identity.

Want to join? Click here.

Tags: 
Hurricane Dorian
drinking water
Pablo Picasso
art
Sundial Book Club
Puerto Rico
Miami Beach
Local News
news

Related Content

Six Months After Dorian, Grand Bahama Scrambles For Clean Drinking Water

By Mar 9, 2020
Daniel Rivero / WLRN

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A few days after Hurricane Dorian, Amanda Kellowan rummaged through what was left. She had just spent 36 hours in the attic of her home, fleeing from the 30-foot storm surge that swept over her island home of Grand Bahama last September.

The Sunshine Economy: Rebuilding The Northern Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

By Jan 27, 2020
Tom Hudson / WLRN Public Media

Great Abaco Island remains beautiful but scarred. It is scarred from the seemingly endless hours of winds and water from Hurricane Dorian in September. Its economy is quiet — quieted by the worst storm spawned from warm Atlantic waters ever to hit the Bahamas. And its residents are few. Thousands forced off the island because they have no homes any longer. 

 

Healing from a hurricane, especially one as strong and devastating as Dorian, will be measured in years. 

 

Two Art Exhibits From New York Come To The Norton In West Palm Beach

By Feb 20, 2020
Madeline Fox / WLRN

Much like many snowbirds this time of year, two art exhibits have made their way to South Florida from New York City.

The Norton Museum of Art is hosting a collection of Robert Rauschenberg’s work, comprising five decades of the pioneering modern artist’s sculpture, prints and mixed media on loan from the Whitney Museum of Art.

'Anguish In The Aftermath': MSD Survival Stories On Display In Tallahassee

By Sep 18, 2019
photography exhibit
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Editor’s Note:  In the Capitol building in Tallahassee, the Fourth Floor Rotunda is where state lawmakers enter their chambers every time they vote on the laws that affect Floridians. 

All this week in the space between the House and Senate chambers, six portraits are on display — the faces of people affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which happened two years ago Friday in Parkland.