If Hurricane Dorian Stays On Current Path, Fort Lauderdale Airport Expects To Reopen At Noon Tuesday

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is likely to reopen at noon Tuesday, 24 hours after it closed because of Hurricane Dorian nearby in the Atlantic Ocean.

Broward Mayor Mark Bogen said Monday evening a final decision would be made, and announced, Tuesday morning. It depends on the hurricane continuing on its current path away from Broward County.

The airport closed at noon Monday, Bogen said earlier, because it was the anticipated start for possible tropical storm force winds caused by Dorian. At that point, the control tower would have suspended operations.

