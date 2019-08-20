Lawsuit Led By Broward City May Transform Rules On Enacting Local Gun Laws

By 20 minutes ago
  • Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents in 2018 push for a 2020 ban on assault weapons in Florida.
    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents in 2018 push for a 2020 ban on assault weapons in Florida.
    Miami Herald

As the city of Weston's Monday commission meeting clocked out early the next morning, City Attorney Jamie Cole discussed updates on a lawsuit that could potentially change the course of gun legislation statewide. 

It’s been over a year since a coalition of Florida cities joined forces in a lawsuit against the state of Florida. That suit is in response to a 2011 state law that punishes local government officials for approving gun legislation. 

Led by Weston, about 30 Florida cities filed the suit in the wake of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

It challenges the NRA-backed law that allows the Florida governor to remove officials for bringing gun legislation onto local agendas. Those officials would also be subject to up to $5,000 in fines and personal lawsuits.

In July, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled in favor of the nearly 30 cities and a handful of counties that banded together.

"Basically the judge invalidated all of the penalties," Cole said.

"So the $5,000 personal penalty, the potential removal from office, as well as the potential damage claims against cities for up to $100,000 dollars were all invalidated based on legislative immunity, governmental function immunity and the improper expansion of the governor's removal power under the Florida Constitution."

The state immediately appealed the decision, leaving the current preemption law and the threat of punishment of city officials like Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer.

"The appeal does a stay of the decision, which means that all of the potential penalties are still in place," Cole said. 

"So as far as doing anything at this point, you would still be at the same risk as you were before the lawsuit." 

Earlier this month, Stermer spoke on WLRN's The Florida Roundup about the possibility of his expulsion from office if he tried to bring up gun control measures. 

"It won't deter me," he said. "I have prepared an ordinance last year and I'm prepared to bring forth another one."

The city of Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli is another South Florida official inspired by the lawsuit's growing impact and national attention. If the Weston-led lawsuit is victorious, he has said he plans to sponsor a law that would put a citywide ban on assault rifles. 

But Cole said it could take many more months of negotiations before the lawsuit makes any more track. Until then, city officials still face the risk of penalties. 

"Even with an expedited briefing schedule we would anticipate it's still probably six to eight months before a decision from the first district court of appeals," he said. 

Weston commissioners also voted to move forward with filing a brief with the Florida Supreme Court to support a proposed ballot question that would ban assault weapons.

Gun control organization like Ban Assault Weapons Now! led the effort to gather enough signatures to trigger a state Supreme Court review of the ballot question. If it goes through, Florida voters would decide on the November 2020 ballot whether to amend the Constitution.

Tags: 
Parkland school shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting
Florida
news
Weston

Related Content

Drive To Get Assault Weapons Ban On Florida Ballot Raises Big Money From Handful Of Wealthy Donors

By Anthony Man & Aric Chokey Aug 5, 2019
Ryan Gillespie

A baker’s dozen of big-money contributors, including a couple of billionaires, have provided extensive financial support for the effort to get a proposed assault-weapons ban on the Florida election ballot in 2020.

The contributions from the 13 donors who gave $10,000 or more amount to more than half the $1 million raised by the group Ban Assault Weapons Now, a review of campaign finance filings by the South Florida Sun Sentinel found.

"This Is For Every Kid:" Parkland Shooting Survivors Demand From Legislators Stricter Gun Controls

By News Service of Florida Feb 21, 2018
Courtesy

Little more than a week ago, some of the biggest problems students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School faced were math tests and the baseball team’s performance.

But seven days after a 19-year-old gunman went on a killing spree at the Parkland school, students turned into activists as they cried, pleaded and argued with lawmakers Wednesday in the state Capitol.

A WLRN News Special: Marjory Stoneman Douglas—The Journey After Tragedy

By & Jun 4, 2018
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Parents
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

High school graduation is a moment of reflection and anticipation - the recognition of accomplishments and capability. It also looks ahead to possibilities for the future.

Graduation day on Sunday for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles was unlike any other in the nation. Just three-and-a-half months ago a mass shooter killed 17 people in the school, including four in the senior class: Nicholas Dworet, Meadow Pollack, Joaquin Oliver and Carmen Schentrup. 