Lightning Strike Causes Fire, Leaves Thousands Without Power In Fort Lauderdale

A large fire Tuesday night left thousands of people near Downtown Fort Lauderdale without power.

A lightning strike hit the Sistrunk power substation on Northeast 6th avenue just after 8 p.m., according to The Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

#FLPD Ref. Fire - A number of traffic signals in the City are without power at this time. PLEASE stay off the roads unless completely necessary. @FTLCityNews @FLFR411 https://t.co/xneUecpuQ0 — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) March 27, 2019

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts was forced to cancel a performance of the production ’Dear Evan Hansen’ when it lost power after the fire.

Florida Power and Light crews worked through part of the night to restore power to residences and traffic signals.

If you want to check your power outages visit www.fplmaps.com.