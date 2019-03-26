Lightning Strike Causes Fire, Leaves Thousands Without Power In Fort Lauderdale

  • Police direct traffic along Broward Boulevard near the entrance ramps to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale following a mass power outage in the city caused by an explosion at an FPL substation.
A large fire Tuesday night left thousands of people near Downtown Fort Lauderdale without power.

A lightning strike hit the Sistrunk power substation on Northeast 6th avenue just after 8 p.m., according to The Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts was forced to cancel a performance of the production ’Dear Evan Hansen’ when it lost power after the fire.

Florida Power and Light crews worked through part of the night to restore power to residences and traffic signals.

If you want to check your power outages visit www.fplmaps.com.

