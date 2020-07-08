Miami-Dade Commission Votes To Create Police Oversight Panel, But Gimenez Again Threatens Veto

By 2 hours ago
  • Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed a similar proposal in 2018.
    Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed a similar proposal in 2018.
    MIAMI HERALD

What should on paper be a win for activists has instead brought about a sense of deja-vu and the potential that the discussion was much ado about nothing.

The Miami-Dade County  Commission passed an item Wednesday to reinstate the Independent Civilian Panel, which existed from 1980 through 2009, when the financial crisis cut funding for the panel. Calls to bring the panel back to life came amid widespread anti-police violence protests in South Florida following the police-invovled murders of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

In these uncertain times, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate Now. Thank you.

The vote passed by a margin of 8-5, meaning Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez could still veto it in the coming days. That would put things right back at square one, with the county lacking an oversight panel.

In comments, Gimenez said some aspects of the legislation trouble him, leaving the door open for a veto. The prospect of the panel having the authority to issue subpoenas was a sticking point for the mayor.

“I am vehemently against the power to subpoena because it could be used for political purposes,” said Gimenez. “I really would like that to be struck from the legislation."

It was not.

The mayor said nothing would stop the panel from issuing subpoenas to sitting commissioners or a future mayor, legally forcing them to comply with an investigation. The panel would have to reach a majority vote to issue any subpoena.

A similar vote passed in 2018, but Gimenez vetoed the item. 

“When I vetoed that it wasn’t because I was against the Civilian Investigative Panel, I was against how the panel was gonna be comprised,” he said in a recent press conference. “I wanted the commissioners to be able to name their own representatives.”

However, in the letter he wrote explaining the 2018 veto, Gimenez said he vetoed the panel because he was “not entirely convinced that there is a need” for an independent oversight panel in the first place.

Gimenez also wrote that subpoena powers in the 2018 version were “unnecessary” in his veto message.

Commissioner Barbara Jordan brought the item back up to vote after protests, and after a letter from Gimenez and Audrey Edmondson — chair of the county commission — urged her to do so. The letter was spurred by the demands of the protest movement that first swept the nation in May and June.

The version of the ordinance that passed included provisions allowing each county commissioner to name their own representatives, an explicit request from Gimenez.

Some commissioners questioned where the roughly $800,000 to fund the panel for its first year would come from. Commissioner Joe Martinez, a former police officer, questioned the cap of two appointed members of the panel being from the same profession.

He said limiting the number of police officers appointed to serve on the panel would be “arbitrary discriminatory” and could be ripe for a lawsuit. The cap on people from the same profession applies to all professions, theoretically blocking the panel from having three doctors or accountants as well.

The sharpest rebuke of the proposed panel came from Commissioner Esteban Bovo, who is running for county mayor. He said the very idea is “anti-cop” and that it “feeds into hyperliberal” versions of the nation that want the U.S. to “bend the knee.”

Speaking of the protests that pushed for bringing the panel back, he said they included many people who “hate democracy, hate capitalism and hate freedom.”

When Mayor Gimenez brought up the subpoena issue as his one area of concern with the legislation, Commissioner Jordan asked a county attorney to provide a list of other county panels and boards that have subpoena power.

The list of entities she listed went on for more than two minutes, ranging from the Miami-Dade Ethics Commission to the Board of Rules and Appeal and the Consumer Services Department. 

“And yet we are so afraid of this board having subpoena power,” said Jordan. “Please stop doing the smoke and mirrors and be real with the people. You don’t want it. You don’t want it, period.”

GImenez responded and said that the he supported an early version of the bringing back the panel that Jordan submitted in 2016.

“I was happy to submit what you put before, and I wrote it in a letter and I’d be happy to do it again, but you changed it. That’s the problem,” said Gimenez.

“Every version I submitted had subpoena power. Every single one. The very first one to the last,” said Jordan.

Tags: 
protests
George Floyd
Breonna Taylor
miami dade police
Carlos Gimenez
news
Local News

Related Content

911 Call Contradicts Police Reports Of Black Lives Matter Protest Arrests At FIU

By Jun 24, 2020
Joey Flechas / Miami Herald

The police reports paint a scary picture of the scene that led up to four anti-police violence protesters getting arrested at a rally in front of Florida International University.

A woman called 911, according to reports. She said her white vehicle had been “surrounded” and “assaulted by a large crowd” of protesters. A Miami-Dade detective personally witnessed the assault, reads the reports.

There’s just one problem: The 911 call does not match up with the police reports on multiple fronts.

WLRN Connects: Handling Anxiety Amid The Pandemic And Racial Justice Protests

By Jun 8, 2020
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Protests and Pro Tools. The pandemic and plants. Time with family and moments of joy.

These are ways South Floridians are coping with anxieties and stresses brought on by the pandemic and deep pain resurfaced by the race and social justice protests. The pandemic has led to isolation to protect public health. And it has caused a lot of economic anxieties.

 

Miami Gardens Police Officer To Be Charged After Video Shows Him With Knee On Woman’s Neck

By David Ovalle Jun 25, 2020

A Miami Gardens police officer seen on video pressing his knee onto the neck of a woman is expected to be charged with battery and official misconduct, the Miami Herald has learned.

Fort Lauderdale Cop Charged With Battery For Shoving Protester

By Mario Ariza - Sun Sentinel Jun 30, 2020
Gerard Albert / WLRN

Steven Pohorence, the Fort Lauderdale police officer accused of shoving a kneeling protester last month during a Black Lives Matters protest, has been charged with battery, the Broward State Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed the charges after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement into May 31 incident. The battery charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Protests and Marches Continue to Demand Justice And Equity For Black Americans

By , & Jun 18, 2020
Gerard Albert III / WLRN

For the past week, we've been looking at demonstrations calling for Black human rights happening throughout South Florida. The rallies and marches started because of police violence — now people are calling for an end to systemic racism throughout our country. 

Last week, we heard from Homestead, Wilton Manors and Boca Raton. This week we take a look at protests in Riviera Beach, Weston and Coconut Grove.

Pompano Beach Protests 'Keep This Energy Going'

By Amber Amortegui Jul 5, 2020
Gerard Albert III / WLRN

More than a month since protests began following the death of George Floyd while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, demonstrations continued all over South Florida.