Is My Park Open? Here Are All Of The Recreational Facilities Reopening in South Florida

Local governments are in the early phases of reopening parks, marinas, golf courses and other recreational facilities. Many of them started that process on Wednesday, April 29, but some cities and towns have kept parks closed or are gradually reopening those facilities.

Here, we’re compiling information on how South Florida recreational facilities are reopening. This post will be updated.

PALM BEACH

County parks, marinas and golf courses have reopened. Phil Foster Park and Dubois Park will remain closed but the boat ramp at Phil Foster Park is open. Here’s Palm Beach’s emergency order on reopening. More information on their reopening measures can be found here.

BROWARD

County parks, marinas and golf courses have reopened. Here’s Broward’s emergency order on reopening.

Coconut Creek

Some walkways, boat ramps and tennis courts are open. More details here.

Cooper City

The city on Wednesday opened some passive parks. More information here.

Coral Springs

Some community and neighborhood parks are open. See the full list here.

Dania Beach

City parks are open, following the countywide order. More details here.

Davie

Parks, playgrounds and pools are closed until further notice. More information here.

Deerfield Beach

Several parks are open, including: Cornerstone Park, Branhilda Richardson Knowles Park, North Crystal Heights, Central Crystal Heights, South Crystal Heights, Deer Run Park, Ecidar Park, Johnie McKeithen Park, Mayo Howard Park, Oveta McKeithen, Pastor Willie James Ford Sr. Linear Park, Pioneer Park, Riverglen Park, Sullivan Park, Tennis Center at Pioneer Park, Trailhead Park, Trailhead Linear Park, Villages of Hillsboro Park, SE 15 Street Park, and SE 19 Street Park. More details here.

Fort Lauderdale

Certain parks and recreational facilities in Fort Lauderdale have reopened, including: Bass Park, Bayview Park, Benneson Park, Bill Keith Preserve, Carter Park, Cox’s Landing, Cooley’s Landing, Dr. Elizabeth Hays Civic Park, George English Park, Hardy Park, Holiday Park, Hortt Park, Las Olas Marina, Lewis Landing Park, Mangurian Park, New River Docks, Osswald Park, Riverland Park, Riverland Woods Park, Riverside Park, Riverwalk Linear Park, Sailboat Bend Preserve, Shirley Small Community Park, Snyder Park, Warfield Park. More information here.

Hallandale Beach

The following parks reopened on April 30: BF James Park, Foster Park, Foster Park Plaza, Ingalis Park, Joseph Scavo Park, Peter Bluesten Park.

The city’s marina and Hallandale Beach Cemetery are also opening. More details here.

Parkland

Some parks, and the tennis and equestrian centers are open but the dog park and basketball courts are remaining closed in the city. Go here for more information.

MIAMI-DADE

County-owned and managed parks and recreational facilities are open including the open space areas of Deering Estate, Fruit and Spice Park and Trail Glades Range. Spaces including Zoo Miami, Amelia Earhart Park and beaches all remain closed. Read all the county’s guidelines here.

Aventura

Aventura is reopening Founders Park, Waterways Park and Veterans Park starting Monday, May 4. Peace Park, Founders Park South, and Waterways Dog Park will remain closed. All park amenities and facilities will be closed except for the tennis courts at Founders Park, which starting Sunday, May 3, will accept reservations for singles-only play beginning Monday, May 4. More details here.

Bal Harbour

Basketball and tennis courts are open in the village along with golf courses. Bal Harbour Park remains closed, along with the basketball court at that park. The village’s beach path also remains open. More details here.

Coral Gables

Coral Gables has reopened golf courses and tennis facilities in the city. On Friday, May 1, these city parks will open to the public: Coral Bay Park, Country Club Prado, Ferdinand Park, Fred B. Harnett Ponce Circle Park, Ingraham Park, Jaycee Park, Phillips Park (Senior hour: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 7:00 a.m. - 8 a.m.), Ruth Bryan Owen Waterway Park, Salvadore Park, William H. Kerdyk Jr. and Family Park. Full details here.

Cutler Bay

Cutler Bay parks will remain closed until further notice. More information here.

Doral

Doral reopened Doral Central Park and Downtown Doral Park but all other city parks remain closed. More details here.

Golden Beach

Golden Beach’s parks will be open for residents only. Here are the details.

Hialeah

Hialeah parks will remain closed until further notice. Read the city’s emergency order.

Homestead

Homestead has reopened these parks for passive use: Blakey Park, Audubon Park, Mayor Roscoe Warren Municipal Park, James Archer Smith Park, Homestead Sports Complex. Restrooms, basketball courts and pavilions will remain closed. More information here.

Key Biscayne

The village is reopening parks and golf courses, and allowing some boating activity. Beach Park and Calusa Park will remain closed. Bill Baggs Park and Crandon Park are not managed by Key Biscayne and will remain closed but Crandon Park’s tennis center and marina will reopen. Additional details here.

Miami

City of Miami parks, beaches and recreational facilities will remain closed until further notice. Here’s the city’s latest executive order.

Miami Beach

Most city parks and recreational facilities (including all golf courses and tennis courts, and most piers and boat ramps) have reopened as of Wednesday, April 29. Basketball and volleyball courts remain closed. Details are here.

These Miami Beach parks will remain closed: 20 Street Pocket Park, 35 Street/Pancoast Park, 82 Street Skate Park, Beachview Park, Collins Canal Park, Indian Beach Park, LaGorce Park, Pride Park, Scott Rakow Youth Center, Washington Dog Park, Washington Park Annex.

Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens parks and recreational facilities will remain closed until further notice. Details are here.

Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes parks, waterways and golf courses have reopened. Smaller neighborhood pocket parks remain closed. Watch this news conference for details.

Miami Shores

Miami Shores parks, and the Miami Shores Country Club, have reopened. Click here for more details on public spaces. And here for more information on the country club.

Miami Springs

Miami Springs has reopened the following parks and facilities: Stafford Park, Peavy-Dove Park, Prince Field, the city tennis courts and the boat ramp at South Royal Poinciana and Dove Avenue. All other parks and facilities remain closed. More information here.

North Bay Village

The village is reopening Vogel Park on May 4 but Schonberger Park will remain closed until further notice. Additional details here.

Opa-locka

Opa-locka parks will remain closed until further notice. Here’s the city’s latest emergency order.

Palmetto Bay

Palmetto Bay parks will remain closed until further notice. Read more on their decision here.

Pinecrest

The village reopened these parks on Thursday, April 30: Coral Pine Park, Evelyn Greer Park, Suniland Park, the Village Green and Pinecrest Gardens. More details here.

South Miami

South Miami parks have reopened but facilities like the city’s senior and community centers and dog park will remain closed. Learn more here.

Sunny Isles Beach

Sunny Isles Beach parks are remaining closed for now but city leaders said they may reopen by the middle of the week of May 4. More details here.

Virginia Gardens

Village recreational facilities remain closed for now but the Virginia Gardens field and tennis courts could reopen by May 8. Get more information here.

MONROE

The entire Florida Keys are closed to visitors. A checkpoint at the county line allows in only those who live, own property or are essential workers in the Keys.

Parks, beaches and marinas are open in unincorporated Monroe County — essentially the Lower Keys and Key Largo.

Islamorada

Parks are closed to the public with the exception of open spaces at Founders Park.

The area known as the Fills from MM 77.5 to 79.8 and the boat ramp at Indian Key Fill are closed.

Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina fuel docks are closed to all but marina residents. No new vessels will be admitted to the marina. The boat ramp is open to Islamorada residents only. The ramp will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No sales of fuel or ice.

Key West

Parks and beaches are open. Playgrounds and water features (the splash pad at Truman Waterfront and the pool at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center) are closed.

The Key West Golf Club is closed.

Marathon

Parks and beaches are closed. The Florida Keys Country Club golf course is closed.