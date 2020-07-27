New Tropical Wave In Central Atlantic

In the tropics, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in South Texas over the weekend, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo dissipated in the eastern Caribbean. But already this morning, Meteorologist Jeff Huffman says there's a new tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that is likely to develop. "Conditions appear favorable for intensification of this one, and our next named storm would acquire the Spanish name Isaias. Long range forecast data does suggest it could become a formidable storm, and one we need to watch closely as it approaches the Leeward Islands later this week." Jeff says there is plenty of time to keep tabs on this potential storm, but stresses this may be the week to finish any seasonal preparations ahead of what is typically the most active three months of the hurricane season - August through October.