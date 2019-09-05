Reefs In Hot Water: Keys On High Alert For Coral Bleaching

By 41 seconds ago
  • A greater star coral in the Upper Keys shows partial bleaching
    A greater star coral in the Upper Keys shows partial bleaching
    Fish and Wildlife Research Institute / FWC

All of the Florida Keys reef is under thermal stress — meaning the water is warm enough that corals may start bleaching.

Corals bleach when they expel the algae that feed them and give them color. Bleaching can be fatal to corals, though some do recover.

The current coral bleaching alert is at the highest level for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. That's according to the Coral Reef Watch, a federal program that tracks sea temperatures.

That doesn't necessarily mean there will be a mass bleaching event. But divers have reported 50 cases of paling or partial bleaching in the last few weeks.

There's nothing you can do to stop coral bleaching once it starts — but scientists want citizen observations so they know where and what kind of corals are being affected.

Tags: 
coral bleaching
coral reefs
environment
Florida Keys
news
Local News

Related Content

Saving Florida's Coral Reefs

By , , & Aug 27, 2019

Florida's coral reefs are in trouble. Scientists say they've been declining for decades.

But researchers have very recently come up with some exciting results that they say show promise in restoring these beautiful and important marine communities.

Florida's Coral Reefs Are In Trouble. Here's A New $160 Million Plan To Save Them

By Alex Harris Aug 2, 2019
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

The odds are stacked against Florida’s coral reefs.

A mysterious disease is devastating them. So is climate change, which warms and acidifies ocean waters. Development and pollution don’t help much, either.

Landmark federal legislation to help corals expired in 2000, and a new bill introduced Friday by Florida’s Republican senators would revive it.

As Planet Heats Up, Scientists Race To Save Reefs

By Jul 21, 2019
Jenny Staletovich/WLRN

In a gravel parking lot on Virginia Key crowded with shade tanks used for raising fish, coral researchers have a new project underway: a Noah's Ark for disappearing coral.

Key Largo Reef Restoration Conference Fueled By Urgency To Save Corals

By Dec 10, 2018
The Ocean Agency

Time is running out to save the world’s coral reefs from irreversible damage, according to numerous studies