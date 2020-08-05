Sally Yates, Defending DOJ, Says Michael Flynn Talks 'Neutered' U.S. Russia Policy

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates defended a sensitive Justice Department investigation into onetime Trump aide Michael Flynn on Wednesday, telling lawmakers Flynn was essentially "neutering" American sanctions and undercutting the Obama administration by "making nice" with a foreign adversary after Russia's unprecedented attack on the 2016 election.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Yates said Flynn's lies to the FBI were "absolutely material to a legitimate investigation" — contradicting the rationale offered now by the Justice Department in seeking to dismiss the case.

Yates, who worked as a prosecutor for nearly 30 years, said the effort to drop a prosecution against a defendant who twice pleaded guilty was "highly irregular."

"If General Flynn didn't think he was doing anything problematic, then he wouldn't have needed to do anything to cover it," Yates said of Flynn's false statements about his conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late 2016.

Flynn told Vice President Mike Pence and then FBI investigators he hadn't asked Kislyak to ask his government not to escalate its retaliation to punitive steps being taken by the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama. Actually, documents since proved, Flynn had.

Republicans fault Obama era

Wednesday's hearing is the second in a series chaired by Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is digging into actions by the Obama administration in its waning months.

Graham pointed to findings by the independent Justice Department watchdog, who identified 17 "major" errors in wiretap applications against another former Trump campaign adviser who had contact with the Russians.

Yates said she would not have signed applications that she knew contained errors.

Graham zeroed in on a White House meeting January 5, 2017, when President Obama pulled aside Yates, FBI Director James Comey, Vice President Joe Biden and national security adviser Susan Rice.

The conversation focused on whether it was appropriate to continue to share national security information with Flynn given his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Notes from that meeting, released earlier this year, suggested that Biden or another attendee brought up the idea of prosecuting Flynn under an obscure 1799 law, the Logan Act, that bars Americans from negotiating with foreign governments about policy differences without permission from the U.S. government.

Republicans said that was a "sham reason."

"Who brought up the Logan Act in the January 5 meeting?" Graham asked. "Whose great idea was this?"

Yates said she did not recall Biden, who is running for president, "saying much of anything" in the meeting. She said Comey might have mentioned it at some point that day. But she insisted that no one in the Obama White House had sought to put their fingers on the scales against Flynn.

"During the meeting, the president, the vice president, and the national security adviser did not in any way attempt to direct or influence any kind of investigation," Yates said. "Something like that would have set off alarms for me, and it would have stuck out, both at the time and in my memory. No such thing happened."

Republican lawmakers also repeatedly pressed Yates about faulty information in surveillance applications for Carter Page, who served as an adviser to the Trump campaign. Government officials now say some source material amounted to gossip and "bar talk" that has since been disavowed.

Republicans made more headway by asking Yates about actions by Comey in 2016 and early 2017. The FBI reports to the leaders of the Justice Department, but Comey hadn't told the attorney general or the deputy about intercepts between Flynn and Kislyak at the time of the White House meeting in early January.

Yates acknowledged to senators she was "frankly, irritated" that Comey appeared to be going rogue.

"I don't think the FBI was providing us with as much information as they should have," Yates added, of the surveillance applications of Page. She said there should be more thorough briefings by the FBI to Justice Department leadership — a recommendation offered by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

