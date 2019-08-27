Saving Florida's Coral Reefs

By , , & 5 minutes ago
  • The Florida Aquarium recently announced they induced Atlantic coral to spawn in a laboratory for the first time.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The Florida Aquarium recently announced they induced Atlantic coral to spawn in a laboratory for the first time.
    Florida Aquarium
  • Scientist Keri O'Neil observes brain coral in the Florida Aquarium's laboratory.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Scientist Keri O'Neil observes brain coral in the Florida Aquarium's laboratory.
    Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Originally published on August 27, 2019 4:19 pm

Florida's coral reefs are in trouble. Scientists say they've been declining for decades.

But researchers have very recently come up with some exciting results that they say show promise in restoring these beautiful and important marine communities.

This week on Florida Matters we talk with experts who work in the field about the fight to save coral reefs in our state and around the world.

We learn about the mysterious coral, which some may not realize is an animal.

We talk about the threats coral reefs face in our waters and how it has become more difficult for them to reproduce.

RELATED: FL Aquarium Announces First Atlantic Coral Spawning

We also learn about the new techniques scientists are using to restore coral reefs in the hopes of preserving these species for centuries to come.

Our guests include:

Keri O'Neil, also known as the "Coral Whisperer," senior coral scientist at the Florida Aquarium

Roger Germann, President and CEO of the Florida Aquarium

Erin Muller, Science Director of the Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research at Mote Marine Labratory and Aquarium

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
coral reefs
Florida Aquarium

Related Content

Keys Sanctuary Unveils Plan To Protect Reef, Surrounding Habitats

By Aug 21, 2019
Nick Zachar / NOAA

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has released its restoration blueprint, an ambitious plan with some major changes for the sanctuary, including expanding its boundaries, adding more protected areas and, in a few cases, limiting access to popular reefs for snorkeling.

Florida's Coral Reefs Are In Trouble. Here's A New $160 Million Plan To Save Them

By Alex Harris Aug 2, 2019
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

The odds are stacked against Florida’s coral reefs.

A mysterious disease is devastating them. So is climate change, which warms and acidifies ocean waters. Development and pollution don’t help much, either.

Landmark federal legislation to help corals expired in 2000, and a new bill introduced Friday by Florida’s Republican senators would revive it.