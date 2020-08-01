South Florida Prepares For Close Brush With Hurricane Isaias

By Nancy Klingener 24 minutes ago
  • A home in Briny Breezes in Palm Beach County is boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Isaias Saturday.
    A home in Briny Breezes in Palm Beach County is boarded up in preparation for Hurricane Isaias Saturday.
    Wilfredo Lee / AP

Hurricane Isaias is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to South Florida this weekend.

Palm Beach County, which could feel hurricane-force winds, has opened a number of shelters ahead of the Category 1 storm.

General population shelters are at: 

A special needs shelter is open at the South Florida Fairgrounds: 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach.

And an animals-only shelter is at the West Boynton Recreation Center: 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth.

For more information on Palm Beach shelters, call the Emergency Information Center, 561-712-6400.

Tags: 
Hurricane Isaias
hurricane season
emergency management
hurricane shelters
Local News
news

Related Content

As Isaias Moves Toward Florida, Hurricane Warnings Are Up On East Coast

By 1 hour ago

Update as of 9:30 am Saturday:

Isaias has top sustained winds of 85 mph as of the mid-morning National Hurricane Center advisory. Satellite imagery and data from aircraft reconnaissance strongly suggest the storm is experiencing wind shear and dry air, which is likely to limit or halt any additional strengthening before it draws closer to the Florida Atlantic coastline late Saturday night and Sunday.

Hurricane Isaias Expected To Test Flood Projection Projects Installed After Hurricane Irma

By & 19 hours ago
Irma flooding
Miami Herald archives

South Florida is bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Isaias this weekend.

In its latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Boca Raton up to the Volusia-Brevard County line. A hurricane warning is in effect south of Boca Raton up to Hallandale Beach, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency For Isaias

By Jim Turner - News Service of Florida 23 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis
David Santiago / Miami Herald

TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday issued a state of emergency for all counties along Florida’s east coast in response to Hurricane Isaias as the storm tracks close to the state's shoreline along its northern journey.