South Florida Prepares For Close Brush With Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to South Florida this weekend.

Palm Beach County, which could feel hurricane-force winds, has opened a number of shelters ahead of the Category 1 storm.

General population shelters are at:

A special needs shelter is open at the South Florida Fairgrounds: 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach.

And an animals-only shelter is at the West Boynton Recreation Center: 6000 Northtree Blvd., Lake Worth.

For more information on Palm Beach shelters, call the Emergency Information Center, 561-712-6400.