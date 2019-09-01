Tropical Storm Warning Issued For West Palm Beach And Florida's Treasure Coast

    Tropical storm warnings have been issued for West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast
SUNDAY 8 AM UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian has become a "catastrophic" category 5 hurricane, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.  

A significant change in the weather pattern that is steering Dorian is still likely to keep the worst of the hurricane just offshore the Florida east coast. However, the hurricane is large enough, strong enough, and could move close enough to spread tropical storm force winds across sections of the Treasure Coast.

Tropical storm force winds extend about 105 miles from the center, and forecasters say that could expand. For these reasons, Tropical Storm Watches have been issued from Deerfield Beach in Broward county to Sebastien Inlet near the Brevard/Indian River county line. High surf and rip currents are expected this weekend into early next week.

A ridge of high pressure that is steering the Dorian is forecast to keep pushing it westward this weekend toward the northwestern Bahamas. The ridge; however, is now forecast to be much weaker by Monday, which will cause it to slow or stall just offshore of Florida Monday. A turn toward the north is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, in the general direction of the Carolinas.

Tropical storm force winds could also reach parts of South Florida and the Space Coast on Monday, gradually spreading toward Daytona Beach and the First Coast on Tuesday. Hurricane force winds are becoming less likely and should stay offshore.

Coastal flooding is likely, regardless of how close Dorian gets to the state. The new moon is causing high astronomical tides during the times of high tide. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued Coastal Flood Advisories. Tidal departures may reach 1 to 2 feet above normal this weekend.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center says 2 to 5 inches of rain may still fall along portions of the east coast, but these amounts may change depending on exactly how close the storm gets.

Related Content

How Miami Homeless Community Prepares For A Storm

Near the Miami Rescue Mission shelter in Overtown, the homeless community relies on word-of-mouth to know that a hurricane is on its way. 

That could mean the city of Miami’s “green shirts” outreach team, law enforcement or volunteers from nearby shelters are their only warning to seek shelter during a category 4 hurricane like Dorian. 

Allan Brookins, 56, also lived on the streets during Hurricane Irma. 

“A lot of these guys didn’t even know a hurricane was coming,” he said, sun-drying his damp sneakers outside the rescue mission on Friday.

Relocation Of FEMA Funds To The Border Causes Concerns As Major Hurricane Heads Toward Florida

Floridians are bracing for a major hurricane just as funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is being directed away from disaster relief and to the southern border of the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security announced this week it will move $155 million dollars from FEMA to border security. 

Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday he doesn’t think the move will affect any money needed after Hurricane Dorian and that he is “confident it’s not going to affect Florida in a negative way.”

What Is The Difference Between A Hurricane Watch And A Hurricane Warning?

  This story was updated on August 31, 2019. 

With the whole state on alert from Hurricane Dorian, it is important to know common hurricane terminology. The most important, and yet confusing, of which is the difference between a hurricane watch and warning.

In the simplest terms, if you are living in a county under a hurricane warning, you can expect hurricane conditions to affect your area. Whereas, if your county is under a hurricane watch, hurricane conditions are possible.

Hurricane Dorian Strengthens; Are South Florida's Nursing Homes Prepared To Lose Power?

Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian has been getting stronger, slowing down, and it’s predicted path has been drifting, putting central, and potentially south Florida, increasingly at risk. 

The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Dorian has curved slightly north. The hurricane has strengthened into a Category 3 storm. It’s expected to bring lots of rain and storm surge, in addition to the wind. 