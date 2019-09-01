UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian Public School Closures In Monroe, Broward And Palm Beach

Updated at 1:30 p.m. to include local colleges.

Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian threatens parts of South Florida.

Many public schools serve as emergency shelters. In Palm Beach County, where mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Zones A and B, the first school shelters began opening at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Broward has not opened shelters but says it is prepared to do so.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools cancelled adult education classes starting after 6 p.m. on Friday until further notice. Miami-Dade is also canceling athletic and extracurricular activities.

All four districts already planned for days off on Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.

College classes are cancelled on Tuesday at many South Florida schools, including: The College of the Florida Keys, University of Miami, Florida Atlantic University and Miami Dade College. Florida International University. Broward College has cancelled classes until further notice. Students faculty and staff across South Florida have been urged to follow their schools' emergency communications for updates.