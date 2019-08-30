What To Put In A Hurricane Emergency Supply Kit

Originally published on August 29, 2019 4:16 pm
With Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida, the Florida Department of Health has put together a checklist for hurricane supply kites.
Whether the kits are used for home or an evacuation, the health department recommends that they contain items from six areas: water, food, first aid and medications, clothing and bedding, tools and emergency supplies and important family documents.
Water and Food
- A normally active person needs to drink at least two quarts of water daily. Heat and intense activity can double this amount. Children, nursing mothers and those with special needs may require more.
- Food preparation and sanitation require another two quarts (minimum) per person daily.
- Purchased bottled water that has been sealed is best for storage. It meets FDA guidelines for food, is not as vulnerable to temperature changes as unsealed water and has no shelf life. (Some bottles do have expiration dates, but this is mainly for inventory control.) If for any reason you must disinfect water, use unscented bleach in the ratio of 8 drops per gallon, about 1/8 teaspoon, and let the mixture sit 30 minutes before use.
- Choose compact, lightweight foods that do not require refrigeration, cooking or preparation and foods that use little or no water.
- Hand washing with soap and water is extremely important. However, in the event water for hand washing is unavailable, use alcohol-based sanitizer.
The Health Department recommends at least a three-day supply of food and water in your kit, including:
- One gallon of water per person per day
- Ready-to-eat canned foods, fruits and vegetables
- Staples (salt, sugar, pepper, spices, etc.)
- Powdered milk and canned juices
- High-energy snacks, non-perishables (protein or fruit bars, nuts, crackers, whole grains)
- Food for infants and individuals with special needs
- Comfort/stress foods
- Pedialyte (to restore hydration if needed)
- Mess kits or paper cups, plates and plastic utensils
- Non-electric can opener, cooking tools, utility knife
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
Tools and emergency supplies:
- Cash or traveler’s checks, coins
- Map of the area for locating shelters, local maps
- Extra set of car keys and house keys
- Battery-operated radio and flashlight, extra batteries
- Cell phone with chargers
- Fire extinguisher
- Pliers or wrench to turn off household water and/or gas
- Compass, signal flare, whistle and tube tent
- Plastic sheeting, storage containers and bucket with tight lid
- Garbage bags and plastic ties for sanitation
- Tape (duct, masking)
- Candles and Matches in a waterproof container
- Paper, pencil
- Needles, thread
- Medicine dropper
- Aluminum foil
- Toilet paper, moistened towelettes and towels
- Soap, liquid detergent, disinfectant and unscented household chlorine bleach
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Infant supplies (diapers, bottles and pacifiers)
Clothing and bedding supplies:
- At least one complete change of clothing and footwear per person
- Sturdy shoes, work boots, hats and gloves
- A sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
- Rain gear
First aid kits for home and cars:
- A three-day supply of each person’s vital medications
- Prescription drugs in original packaging (bottles)
- Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes 2-inch and 4-inch sterile gauze pads (4–6)
- 2-inch and 3-inch sterile roller bandages (3 rolls)
- Triangular bandages (3)
- Latex gloves (at least 2 pairs)
- Cleansing agent, soap and moistened towelettes
- Antiseptic and antibiotic ointment
- Petroleum jelly or other lubricant
- Assorted sizes of safety pins
- Scissors, tweezers, needle and thermometer
- Tongue depressors (2)
- Non-prescription drugs
- Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever
- Anti-diarrhea medication, antacid and laxative
- Sunscreen
- Mosquito repellent, with DEET when appropriate
- Extra prescription glasses, sunglasses and/or contact lenses
- Hearing aid and batteries
- Personal items required to perform basic daily functions
Important documents:
- Insurance policies
- Contracts and deeds
- Stocks and bonds
- Social Security cards and passports
- Immunization records and prescriptions
- Bank account numbers
- Credit card account numbers and company names and telephone numbers
- Inventory of valuable household goods
- Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates) and wills
- Current photographs of family members
How to make your kit
- Keep loose items in airtight plastic bags.
- Gather the kit’s items in easy-to-carry containers or duffle bags. Put kit within reach of your most regularly used exit.
- Check and update your kit and family needs at least once a year.
For more information on preparing for emergencies, click here visit the Florida Emergency Preparedness Guide.
