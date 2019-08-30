What To Put In A Hurricane Emergency Supply Kit

With Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida, the Florida Department of Health has put together a checklist for hurricane supply kites.



Whether the kits are used for home or an evacuation, the health department recommends that they contain items from six areas: water, food, first aid and medications, clothing and bedding, tools and emergency supplies and important family documents.

Water and Food

A normally active person needs to drink at least two quarts of water daily. Heat and intense activity can double this amount. Children, nursing mothers and those with special needs may require more.

Food preparation and sanitation require another two quarts (minimum) per person daily.

Purchased bottled water that has been sealed is best for storage. It meets FDA guidelines for food, is not as vulnerable to temperature changes as unsealed water and has no shelf life. (Some bottles do have expiration dates, but this is mainly for inventory control.) If for any reason you must disinfect water, use unscented bleach in the ratio of 8 drops per gallon, about 1/8 teaspoon, and let the mixture sit 30 minutes before use.

Choose compact, lightweight foods that do not require refrigeration, cooking or preparation and foods that use little or no water.

Hand washing with soap and water is extremely important. However, in the event water for hand washing is unavailable, use alcohol-based sanitizer.

The Health Department recommends at least a three-day supply of food and water in your kit, including:

One gallon of water per person per day

Ready-to-eat canned foods, fruits and vegetables

Staples (salt, sugar, pepper, spices, etc.)

Powdered milk and canned juices

High-energy snacks, non-perishables (protein or fruit bars, nuts, crackers, whole grains)

Food for infants and individuals with special needs

Comfort/stress foods

Pedialyte (to restore hydration if needed)

Mess kits or paper cups, plates and plastic utensils

Non-electric can opener, cooking tools, utility knife

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Tools and emergency supplies:

Cash or traveler’s checks, coins

Map of the area for locating shelters, local maps

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Battery-operated radio and flashlight, extra batteries

Cell phone with chargers

Fire extinguisher

Pliers or wrench to turn off household water and/or gas

Compass, signal flare, whistle and tube tent

Plastic sheeting, storage containers and bucket with tight lid

Garbage bags and plastic ties for sanitation

Tape (duct, masking)

Candles and Matches in a waterproof container

Paper, pencil

Needles, thread

Medicine dropper

Aluminum foil

Toilet paper, moistened towelettes and towels

Soap, liquid detergent, disinfectant and unscented household chlorine bleach

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Infant supplies (diapers, bottles and pacifiers)

Clothing and bedding supplies:

At least one complete change of clothing and footwear per person

Sturdy shoes, work boots, hats and gloves

A sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Rain gear

First aid kits for home and cars:

A three-day supply of each person’s vital medications

Prescription drugs in original packaging (bottles)

Sterile adhesive bandages in assorted sizes 2-inch and 4-inch sterile gauze pads (4–6)

2-inch and 3-inch sterile roller bandages (3 rolls)

Triangular bandages (3)

Latex gloves (at least 2 pairs)

Cleansing agent, soap and moistened towelettes

Antiseptic and antibiotic ointment

Petroleum jelly or other lubricant

Assorted sizes of safety pins

Scissors, tweezers, needle and thermometer

Tongue depressors (2)

Non-prescription drugs

Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever

Anti-diarrhea medication, antacid and laxative

Sunscreen

Mosquito repellent, with DEET when appropriate

Extra prescription glasses, sunglasses and/or contact lenses

Hearing aid and batteries

Personal items required to perform basic daily functions

Important documents:

Insurance policies

Contracts and deeds

Stocks and bonds

Social Security cards and passports

Immunization records and prescriptions

Bank account numbers

Credit card account numbers and company names and telephone numbers

Inventory of valuable household goods

Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates) and wills

Current photographs of family members

How to make your kit

Keep loose items in airtight plastic bags.

Gather the kit’s items in easy-to-carry containers or duffle bags. Put kit within reach of your most regularly used exit.

Check and update your kit and family needs at least once a year.

For more information on preparing for emergencies, click here visit the Florida Emergency Preparedness Guide.

